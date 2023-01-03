Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Theo Corbeanu has seen a second season-long loan deal in as many seasons cut short after Wolves elected to end his time with Championship club Blackpool.

The Canadian international is on the comeback from an ankle injury and leaves Bloomfield Road with a tally of three goals in 18 matches having not played since the start of November.

The Tangerines have been linked with a handful of wingers for several weeks as Michael Appleton looks to add fresh blood to his relegation-threatened squad.

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Theo Corbeanu looks on from the bench during his loan stint at Blackpool.

It comes three days short of a year since The Star revealed Corbeanu’s loan spell with Wednesday would be cut short and that he would spend the rest of the campaign with MK Dons.

The news sparked a passionate response from large sections of the Owls support. Now aged 20, Corbeanu has failed to put together a sustained run of form despite exciting performances for all three loan clubs.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Wolves have recalled Theo Corbeanu from his loan spell with the Seasiders,” the club said in a statement.

“The winger, currently out of action due to an ankle injury, returns to Molineux after making 18 appearances and scoring three goals in tangerine this season.

“The club would like to thank Theo for his efforts during his time at Bloomfield Road and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

