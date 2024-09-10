In this week’s All Wednesday we've got a man who knows what it's like to live the dream of so many of us - playing for Sheffield Wednesday as a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

We spoke to Jon Newsome to discuss his rise through the academy at Middlewood Road, the greatness of David Hirst, and the blow of having to retire young - as well as what it was like working with the likes of Benito Carbone and Paolo Di Canio.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm tomorrow evening to get us on your big screen!

Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.