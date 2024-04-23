Hint that Sheffield Wednesday man midfielder will not play for loan club again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 25-year-old midfielder, who made eight Championship appearances for the Owls before moving on for a loan stint with the Addicks until the end of the season, enjoyed a run of matches under the man who signed him, Michael Appleton, but has since fallen down the pecking order under new boss Nathan Jones and has made only one league start since the end of January.

That start came in their last-but-one draw with Cambridge United - which made it surprising to some that Bakinson was left out of Charlton’s squad altogether for the weekend’s home draw with Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a difficult campaign Jones’ side have pulled away from any threat of relegation to League Two and are unbeaten in 14 matches - though 10 of those have been draws. Bakinson was one of five loanees left out of the squad altogether - big names Freddie Ladapo, Lewis Fiorini, Panutche Camara and Louie Watson were also absent - raising the question of whether the Charlton boss is treating their end to the season as one looking beyond shorter-term fixes.

“It’s a bit of a coincidence and a bit of that,” Jones admitted ahead of their final fixture of the season at Wycombe Wanderers.

“We’ve had loan players in here – I don’t like taking loans because if we believe in the work we do, I don’t want to develop other players for them (other teams). We want to develop our own players. We have got good enough young players here and players here that we can develop our own assets – that’s what I like doing.”