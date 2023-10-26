Sheffield Wednesday will give further consideration as to the registration of Marvin Johnson over the next couple of days after he made a major step up in his potential return to the side this week.

The former Middlesbrough wide man has not played a competitive game this season having been left out of the club’s 25-man EFL squad registration list. But one place remains unfilled and after making his return to match action with the Owls’ under-21 side at Coventry in midweek, the suggestion is that Johnson is edging closer to a possible recall.

The 32-year-old played the first 45 minutes of a 4-0 win at Coventry City for the high-flying Owlets, operating on the left of defence in a back four and earning positive reviews for his contribution. And while the message remains that no decision will be rushed on his potential reintegration, the route back has been made clear.

Speaking to The Star after defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening, Owls boss Danny Röhl said: “The situation with Marvin is very clear, we had a good talk, we spoke about the process to building up something and yesterday (involvement with the under-21s) was the right step.

“We spoke about getting minutes in a game. He got 45 minutes, his performance was good and this is the process we are now following with him.”

Asked of the likelihood that Johnson will be registered and brought back into first team contention, Röhl said that they would take a closer look at the situation over the next couple of days.

The prospect of a registration ahead of Sunday’s South Yorkshire derby clash with Rotherham United seems unlikely, but with players and staff back in at Middlewood Road on Friday, further detail will be sought not only on the condition but on the form and suitability of the 32-year-old.

