Only time will tell how many Sheffield Wednesday fans will attend the game against Middlesbrough, but the away side are coming in numbers.

Not far off 4,000 Boro supporters will make the trip over to Hillsborough next week as they look to pick up another win on the road this season, and there’s a chance that might even outweigh the home support given the planned boycott of the fixture by all Wednesdayites - even those with season tickets.

Owls fans themselves have sold out their own away ticket allocation for the game at Charlton Athletic this weekend, but a mass stayaway is expected for the evening game a few days later. The visitors, meanwhile, have announced that their allocation has been bought up.

“Tickets for our away match against Sheffield Wednesday have now sold out,” they said on their website. “The full allocation of 3,699 has been sold with Boro once again set to be backed by a capacity away end. Thank you for your support!”

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust called for fans to ‘enact a full boycott’ of the game against Rob Edwards’ side a week tomorrow, while the ‘not a pound in the ground’ campaign is also continuing on a more long-term basis.

A statement from the Trust recently read, “The Middlesbrough game is a prime opportunity to communicate to Chansiri via national media that we will not continue to fund our own decline. Your empty seat will speak louder than a thousand words. Instead, we ask supporters to watch the Middlesbrough game at your local pub in Sheffield, ensuring your hard-earned money stays in our community.

“Meanwhile, our defunding campaign has been a success, but the single biggest financial lifeline available to the Chansiri regime remains season ticket revenue. That cash flowing into the club could keep Chansiri around for months. It must be denied to him. Every pound spent in the ground helps to extend his campaign of destruction. Every penny saved to spend under a new owner brings our brighter future one small step closer.”