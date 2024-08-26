Highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday teen set for Hillsborough stay – for now at least

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 26th Aug 2024, 17:04 BST
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, is looking set to stay at the club – despite interest in taking him on loan.

The Star has previously reported that teams have been keen to try and land the 19-year-old on a temporary basis this season, with Crawley Town one of those to have previously made an approach, however an injury to Ben Hamer altered the plan for his development somewhat.

Charles went on to play in the Carabao Cup win over Hull City in the first round of the competition, and is expected to start against Grimsby Town on Tuesday night too – and this publication understands that any plans to let him leave at this point in time have now been shelved.

The teenager is highly-rated at Middlewood Road, with Danny Röhl having complimented him many times since taking over, and he has long since been part of the first team setup in S6.

It’s understood that a loan move away from Hillsborough isn’t off the cards completely given that National League teams are not affected by the closure of the transfer window, however a Football League switch certainly isn’t in the works. A switch to non-league would only be considered if the opportunity was the right one.

Charles, who has played a number of times at youth level for Northern Ireland and been called up to the senior side as well, has been tipped for big things, and many Wednesdayites are eager to see how he develops over the next couple of years.

