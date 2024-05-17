Highly-rated goalkeeper pens Sheffield Wednesday contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highly-rated young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, has committed his future to the club.

The shot-stopper, who will turn 19 this summer, is well thought of in the Wednesday camp, with manager, Danny Röhl, having spoken often about the potential that the former Manchester City youngster possesses.

Charles did still have another year left on his previous Owls deal, however talks have been underway for some time in order to try and extend that at the earliest opportunity, similarly to what they did with Bailey Cadamarteri when he stepped up to being a senior player on a regular basis.

Now it’s been confirmed that he has signed a new contract, with the club saying, “Pierce Charles has extended his current contract with the Owls. The talented young goalkeeper signed his first professional contract at Hillsborough in 2022 having graduated through the club’s academy. And Charles has now further committed his future to Wednesday having taken significant career strides in S6.”

As things stand the 18-year-old will be the only goalkeeper at the club with a professional appearance to his name come July 1st when Cameron Dawson’s contract expires, with James Beadle having already returned to Brighton & Hove Albion following his very successful loan spell at Hillsborough.