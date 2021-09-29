The Owls forward, whose tireless effort to nick the ball from Latics defender Jack Whatmough ended in a goal for Callum Paterson, could have had a goal himself and an assist or two as Wednesday stepped up a gear or two in a particularly impressive second half.

And much of that interactivity was down to a tweak in tactics that saw Paterson dragged inside into the gap between the midfield and Gregory, the Scot’s first start since August.

“It was just about running around and being a nuisance in behind Greggs [Lee Gregory] tonight in front of Hutch and Wingy,” Paterson said after the game.

“I was playing the 10, causing a bit of nuisance, winning the flick-ons and getting in the box as often as possible.

“I’ve done that and I’ve managed to put the ball in the back of the net. It was nice to see the dividends of just running around and putting in the hard work.

“It’s what I like to do, I like to work hard, get in the channel.

Paterson is understood to be in conversation over a new contract with Wednesday. His current deal could see him walk away for nothing in the summer.

The fact is that for all the technical ability in the new-look Owls squad, the 17-cap international offers a rambunctious style of play other players in the squad can’t quite match.

“Everyone knows I’m not Ronaldinho,” he said. “I’m not the best technical player in the world but what I do have is a lot of passion for the game, passion for the team and passion for winning. I like to run.

“Hopefully that puts me in a good position for the future.