“He’s nearly there..” Darren Moore lays down challenge to in-form Sheffield Wednesday attacker

Only one League One player – Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins – has claimed more direct goal contributions than Josh Windass’ seven (three goals, four assists).

But speaking ahead of the Owls’ draw with Ipswich Town over the weekend, Moore told The Star that while the form of the 28-year-old has been hugely impressive, he remains in the latter stages of his comeback from last season’s injury nightmare – and that he wants him to get even better.

Moore said: “As his manager, I see him getting better and better week after week even with the goals and assists he has already. I do see him getting better and better.

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass has been in fine form this season.

“He’s had to be managed back, I had to leave him out at Peterborough, I’ve taken him off at certain times and it’ll be like that until we feel he can deal with 90 minutes in two or three games a week.

“He’s nearly there. We just want him to continue the way he’s going and applying those goals and assists because he’s certainly enjoying it. Long may that continue.”

Moore isn’t the only Wednesday figure to have paid tribute to Windass’ efforts in the early stages of this campaign after a summer of speculation linking him with a possible move to Argentinian side Atletico Talleres.

No offer was seriously considered by the club, with Moore known to be a huge admirer of his attributes.

“He’s got wonderful mobility between the lines, when he’s marked tightly he can go over the top and he operates in certain spaces on the pitch that other players can’t do,” Moore said.

“He has real understanding of the game and he’s very clever with the areas that he picks up on the pitch at the time. That’s what he’s got, a really good footballing brain to add to the ability that he has.

“What we’ve tried to do is get him in those positions and we know when we can do that he carries a threat.