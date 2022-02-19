Saido Berahino and Callum Paterson replaced Sylla Sow and Flo Kamberi after a passive first half saw the Owls go into the break a goal down.

Both roared their way onto the scoresheet, while late sub Lewis Gibson provided an assist as Wednesday won it from the bench.

Owls boss Darren Moore said: “We’re really pleased with the three points here today and it came courtesy of the second half performance. I thought it was a dominant display second half.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was pleased to see Saido score today and Baz didn’t let the penalty miss affect his concentration levels. I thought the performance was worthy of the three points today.”

The win was their first from behind away from home in six years, leaving the 47-year-old to speak positively about an improved mental toughness in the group.

Barry Bannan missed a penalty to make it 2-1 midway through the second half but sealed the win late on.

On the impact of his substitutions, Moore said: “To see Pato and Saido come on and change things was really pleasing.

Saido Berahino smashed home his second league goal for Sheffield Wednesday in their win at Doncaster Rovers.

“I’d seen Doncaster at Lincoln, they went 1-0 up and sat deep. So I brought Pato and Saido on because their back to play stuff is very good and obviously Lewis Gibson having that time is wonderful.

“He’s sat in there absolutely beaming, but on a personal level because he’s had injuries and all that. To see him have a hand in Baz’s goal was excellent.

“He’s worked really hard to get back in and has looked good. After time off, centre-backs can lose the timing of their headers but I thought his headers were good and he’s a left footer, so he gives us that balance going forward.

“I’m pleased for Saido getting his goal, Pato is as brave as ever.

“All round how we controlled the game today. George and Mass in midfield, Baz, the held the game and it’s a good three points for us.