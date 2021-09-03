The 24-year-old repeated the trick he showed in the Owls’ South Yorkshire derby at Rotherham United by producing an impressive penalty stop at a pivotal moment in the match, with Northern Ireland 2-1 up in the second half.

Peacock-Farrell, who has signed for Darren Moore’s men on a season-long loan from Premier League Burnley, was named man of the match for his heroics, the result of which leaves them in third place in UEFA Group C qualifying.

The magnitude of the save was not lost on former Celtic boss and 40-cap Northern Ireland midfielder Neil Lennon, who suggested Peacock-Farrell’s time on loan at Wednesday is making him a better keeper.

“He’s settled now, playing for a big club at a decent level consistently,” he said. “He’s looking sharper, he looks in good condition and I thought the save he made tonight from the penalty was fantastic. Really, really good.

“Goalkeepers are a different breed. Away from home you need your goalkeeper to play well and in a big, big moment in an important game, Bailey has come up trumps for the team.

“They went on to win the game and that was certainly a pivotal moment.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Peacock-Farrell’s manager Ian Baraclough, who speaking after the match also spoke on the stopper’s new club.

“He comes up with some important saves at some important times,” he said. “He has shown his worth and he is playing regular football now.

“He has shown how good he is as a keeper and Premier League class, which is what he is. I think his time with Sheffield Wednesday will be a good one for him and it is an important save he has made. We were 2-1 up at the time, so to pull off a save like that was brilliant.”