Darren Moore has brought in the first of what is expected to be at least two new defenders this month with the addition of 24-year-old centre-half Jordan Storey from Championship side Preston North End.

The talented defender arrives having not long since been a first team mainstay in the Preston side.

He is in contention to join the Owls’ first team at the first instance, with Moore’s side set to make the trip to fellow playoff chasers Oxford United on Saturday.

But what do we know about Storey? What should we know about Storey?

We caught up with Dave Seddon, Preston North End writer for our sister paper the Lancashire Evening Post, to get the inside line on what Storey will offer.

Why have Preston let him go out on loan?

I am surprised they’ve let him go, to be honest.

It was a bit of a slow burner for him, he had to wait for a run of games but from mid-February last year until mid-October he played 35 consecutive games including the cups.

He was a real mainstay of his defence in the latter stages of Neil’s reign and into McAvoy’s reign.

Since he’s been out towards the end of McAvoy’s time he’s not had much of a sniff. He didn’t make Ryan Lowe’s first matchday squad, we had three games postponed for Covid and he only made the bench at Cardiff when we had extra subs.

It’s been a sudden drop out of favour. Considering how much he had played and what a big part he was, it’s a little bit of a surprise.

He used to play on the right side of the three and [Liverpool loanee] Sepp van den Berg came in from wing-back to play there. They looked quite solid and so they decided to stick with them.

What sort of player is he?

He’s good in the air, he’s a tall lad and very strong but he can play it on the floor as well.

Look, there are kinks to his game like there are with any player in the Championship that need ironing out, but I felt he certainly improved with the long run of games he got. You could see his confidence.

He does strike me as a confidence player and the more games he played the better he got.

If he goes to Wednesday and gets that good run of games I can see it going well. It’ll benefit him and all parties.

He is a Championship defender playing in League One.

What sort of character is he?

He’s a nice lad, from the West Country and signed for Exeter without the traditional academy up-bringing having come through non-league football.

Exeter got him when he was 16 or 17 and had been quite raw.

That seems to have given him a good grounding and he’s a nice guy, fairly quiet, a really good sort.