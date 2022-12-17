Late heroics from Cameron Dawson saw Sheffield Wednesday scrape a point at home against Oxford United.

The Owls left it too late to push for a goal in an uninspiring home performance against the U’s, and they once again missed the opportunity to move into the top two after Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers.

It was Cameron Dawson who steals the headlines after saving a penalty in the final kick of the game, but it once again wasn’t good enough from a Wednesday side that still look blunt up top.

Here’s our ratings for Wednesday they went 10 games unbeaten but were booed off the field at Hillsborough...

1. Cameron Dawson - 8 A really assured performance from Dawson under difficult circumstances with a lot of eyes on him. He collected the ball well, made himself big when he needed to, and was an assured head between the sticks. Showed good distribution, too. Made a huge save going into the final 10 minutes, and saved a penalty. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Liam Palmer - 6 Back playing in his favoured position on the right, and he got up and down well as he continued to show his impressive stamina that he's showcased this season. Tidy without being outstanding whilst wearing the captain's armband. Barely put a foot wrong. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6 Not a bad showing from the Owls centre back, who returned to this position after a few games out wide. Won plenty in the air, and played his part in another clean sheet. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Mark McGuinness - 6 Such an assured performance from McGuinness at centre back for the Owls - until the end. Everything he does feels so considered, but he gave away a penalty and very nearly cost Wednesday the game. Made a phenomenal goalline clearance before that, though. Photo: UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales