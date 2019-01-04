Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce could be tempted to dip into January transfer market in order to bolster his squad

Here's who Sheffield Wednesday will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019

Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce could be tempted to dip into the January transfer market in order to bolster his squad.

But who will the Owls sign this month? Well - according to Football Manager 2019, Bruce will bring FIVE new faces to Hillsborough - all loan deals. Click and scroll through the pages to see who they are. Spoiler alert: Ahmed Elmohamady does not feature...

1. Bailey Wright - loan

The 26-year-old defender became Bruce's first signing as Wednesday boss from Championship rivals Bristol City.

1. Bailey Wright - loan

The 26-year-old defender became Bruce's first signing as Wednesday boss from Championship rivals Bristol City.
2. Gjermund sen - loan

The attacking midfielder, 27, was scouted whilst at Norwegian side Troms and signed mid-January.

2. Gjermund sen - loan

The attacking midfielder, 27, was scouted whilst at Norwegian side Troms and signed mid-January.
3. Emi Buendia - loan

Having made just two appearances prior to January, the Argentine became the second attacking midfielder to join, and the first of three deadline day signings.

3. Emi Buendia - loan

Having made just two appearances prior to January, the Argentine became the second attacking midfielder to join, and the first of three deadline day signings.
4. Jacob Murphy - loan

Linked with a real-time move to Derby County this month, Murphy's lack of minutes on Tyneside helped the Owls to win the race for his services.

4. Jacob Murphy - loan

Linked with a real-time move to Derby County this month, Murphy's lack of minutes on Tyneside helped the Owls to win the race for his services.
