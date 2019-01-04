Here's who Sheffield Wednesday will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019
Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce could be tempted to dip into the January transfer market in order to bolster his squad.
But who will the Owls sign this month? Well - according to Football Manager 2019, Bruce will bring FIVE new faces to Hillsborough - all loan deals. Click and scroll through the pages to see who they are. Spoiler alert: Ahmed Elmohamady does not feature...
1. Bailey Wright - loan
The 26-year-old defender became Bruce's first signing as Wednesday boss from Championship rivals Bristol City.