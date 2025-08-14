Henrik Pedersen explains Sheffield Wednesday transfer hope with targets 'on the table'
The Owls won out on penalties in a thrilling Carabao Cup clash at Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday evening with a hugely inexperienced side in which six young debutants made their senior bows. Owls boss Henrik Pedersen made no secret of his need to rotate the squad with 10 outfield changes after a chaotic pre-season programme left them playing catch-up on match fitness levels.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Reinforcements are needed and though restrictions remain on what business can be done and ratified by the EFL, it’s believed moves are being made to bring in much-needed reinforcements. The Star has revealed interest in Manchester United loan pair Harry Amass and Toby Collyer, while talks with former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper are believed to have reached a formative stage. Further targets are understood to have been lined up.
Pedersen spoke over the weekend about the need to increase the squad’s size and while he appreciated the requirement for speedy additions made clear the right figures must be sourced.
Asked whether he still holds hope deals can be done this week, he told The Star: “I can say that we are working very hard on this and I still hope (so).”
Asked about Cooper and whether he had received assurances that players of that experience and calibre were an option for the club from a financial viewpoint, Pedersen said: “I have not been given any assurance that we can, but we do everything we can to make a great project at Sheffield Wednesday.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
“There is interest from many players, with the money we can pay right now and we hope it can also help that we are first of all a fantastic club and an interesting place where you can make your next step as a footballer and as a human. We hope we can get some interesting players for us.
“At the moment there are a lot of young players on the table, and there is also a lot of very experienced players on the table. We are working very, very hard everyday to find players and to get the right players. I really hope that soon we will have something.”