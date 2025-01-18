Leeds have run out as 2-0 winners the last two times that these two rivals met, however their last encounter at Elland Road saw the spoils shared in a 0-0 draw with a starting XI of which only six remain at the club - and only three are likely to start.
Wednesday do have a few injury concerns as Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa continue their recoveries, while Nathaniel Chalobah has been ruled out for this one as well, however the bulk of Röhl’s side is available and in contention for the fixture - giving him a few decisions to make in various parts of the field.
Here’s how we think the Owls could line up in West Yorkshire as they go in search of three vital points in their quest to keep up their pursuit of a place in the play-offs:
