Leeds have run out as 2-0 winners the last two times that these two rivals met, however their last encounter at Elland Road saw the spoils shared in a 0-0 draw with a starting XI of which only six remain at the club - and only three are likely to start.

Wednesday do have a few injury concerns as Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa continue their recoveries, while Nathaniel Chalobah has been ruled out for this one as well, however the bulk of Röhl’s side is available and in contention for the fixture - giving him a few decisions to make in various parts of the field.

Here’s how we think the Owls could line up in West Yorkshire as they go in search of three vital points in their quest to keep up their pursuit of a place in the play-offs:

1 . James Beadle - GK Pierce Charles gave an excellent account of himself in the FA Cup, but it's almost certain that Beadle will be back in goal as league action resumes. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RB He's been a big part of things for Röhl this season, and you'd be expecting him to start this Championship fixture too. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - RCB The Owls defender is one of the first names on the teamsheet anyway, but with the recent injuries he's become even more key. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Max Lowe - LCB Whether it's at left centre back, left back or left wing back, with Lowe's form lately you just have to get him in the side. If it's a back four, he could slot in nicely next to Bernard. | UGC Photo Sales