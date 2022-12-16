Heart of Midlothian’s chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, says that they’re definitely interested in trying to do a deal for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson.

There has been talk of interest in the versatile Owl for some time now, and things took an interesting turn this month when Hearts manager, Robbie Neilson, publicly confirmed that they were looking into the possibility of bringing him back to Tynecastle.

Now, with the January transfer window just around the corner, the club’s CEO has now doubled down on their interest, though admitted that there is a chance that Wednesday look to keep hold of him until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKinlay was quoted by the Scottish media, saying, “He is someone we are definitely interested in…We would like to maybe do something there, but there is nothing concrete to say. He is under contract to Sheffield Wednesday and it might be that they decide to keep him until the end of the season when he'd be a free agent.

“He's certainly someone I think would excite the fans who saw him last time he was here. He's got a good record here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, said that he would treat it all as speculation for now given that he’d had now approach from Hearts, insisting that ‘Pato’ is still very much part of his plans going forward.

Paterson is out of contract in the summer, but will be hoping there’s a chance he could start this weekend after scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad