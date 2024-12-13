Headscratchers left, right and centre: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Oxford United trip

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 00:01 BST

Nah then. The emotional rollercoaster of Sheffield Wednesday rolls on.

This time last week the Owls were launching into a three-game week confident of spinning their home form and building on back-to-back road wins. The Owls collective was daring to look upwards.

Now, a draw and a defeat pinned together with two sluggish performances have changed the feel of the place. Twas ever thus. Modern football is an emotional entity.

The Wednesday side is ever-changing these days owing in no small part to a rampant fixture schedule. And there’ll be more changes to come, you’d think, as Oxford United host the Owls this weekend. Here’s a stab at the line-up they could go for.

1. GK - James Beadle

2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa

3. CB - Di'Shon Bernard

4. LCB - Max Lowe

