This time last week the Owls were launching into a three-game week confident of spinning their home form and building on back-to-back road wins. The Owls collective was daring to look upwards.

Now, a draw and a defeat pinned together with two sluggish performances have changed the feel of the place. Twas ever thus. Modern football is an emotional entity.

The Wednesday side is ever-changing these days owing in no small part to a rampant fixture schedule. And there’ll be more changes to come, you’d think, as Oxford United host the Owls this weekend. Here’s a stab at the line-up they could go for.

1 . GK - James Beadle In form and the undoubted numero uno. He plays.

2 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa Some juggling to do down the right, perhaps? Yan Valery is a Rohl favourite and has some spotlight on him in the last games - perhaps unfairly. Iorfa stepped in and did a decent enough job on Tuesday.

3 . CB - Di'Shon Bernard The main man at the back, it seems. Has produced some strong form this season for sustained periods.