This time last week the Owls were launching into a three-game week confident of spinning their home form and building on back-to-back road wins. The Owls collective was daring to look upwards.
Now, a draw and a defeat pinned together with two sluggish performances have changed the feel of the place. Twas ever thus. Modern football is an emotional entity.
The Wednesday side is ever-changing these days owing in no small part to a rampant fixture schedule. And there’ll be more changes to come, you’d think, as Oxford United host the Owls this weekend. Here’s a stab at the line-up they could go for.
