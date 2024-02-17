‘He will stay’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms decision after defender setback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 29-year-old was a deadline day signing for the Owls as they sought to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season, however has not had a great start to life at Hillsborough having picked up an injury after less than 90 minutes of football.

Pedersen was straight into the starting XI after joining Wednesday on loan as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town before coming on as a late substitute in the 2-0 victory against Birmingham City – however that will be his last appearance for a while.

Röhl explained previously that the left back faces ‘some weeks’ on the sidelines as he recovers from his injury setback, however the Dane will not be returning to his parent club for any part of his recovery. The hope is that he could be back playing again next month.

"I expect him back before the end of the season,” Röhl told The Star. “But I can't really say a date. It could be four weeks or maybe after the international break he'll be back. It's an injury like some of the others, and you have to look from week to week. At the moment, though, he’s not available.

“He will stay with us, because it’s not an injury like three months, it’s maybe four weeks – hopefully four weeks – and then there are still 10 weeks to go. So I think that it’s helpful for him to stay here.”