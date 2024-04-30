Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young Dutchman picked up just one goal contribution in his first 10 Championship games after making the switch to Hillsborough over the summer, but his numbers have risen rapidly since Röhl’s arrival and he’s become a key figure in the club’s turnaround.

Another strike in Saturday’s win over West Bromwich Albion took him to 13 goals and assists in his debut campaign in England, and also helped Wednesday climb up to 20th place in the table. There’s relief, he says, but the Owls still have a job to do.

Speaking to The Star on Saturday, the 23-year-old said, “I think since he came I have improved a lot, and also my goal contributions have come up higher as well because he understands how I am as a player. He knows what my qualities are, so you see it coming out of me more. That’s football, and it’s nice to have a gaffer like this one…

“For a long time we were 23rd, and even when we won a streak of games we didn’t move positions - but now finally we can breathe a bit. But not too much, because of Sunderland. It’s a good feeling, though, and we know because of the work that we’re doing the results are coming. It’s nice.”