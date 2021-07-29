"He is the right man.." Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper exit confirmed after Peacock-Farrell signing

As exclusively revealed by The Star, long-serving Wednesdayite Cameron Dawson will spend this season on loan at League Two Exeter City.

The decision was made after Darren Moore brought in Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell Joe Wildsmith remains at Hillsborough and will challenge the Northern Irish international for the number one spot.

A lifelong Owls fan, 26-year-old Dawson made nine appearances in the Championship last season, but appeared 50 times in his previous two campaigns for the Owls, and is best known by the Hillsborough faithful for his penalty save in the Steel City derby against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in 2018.

This will be the fifth loan of his senior career, having spent time away from S6 at Plymouth Agyle, Alfreton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Chesterfield.

Having suffered a knee injury midway through last season it is hoped a season as Exeter’s number one will bring him back into contention with Wednesday next time out.

The Devon outfit were on the hunt for a stopper after the departure of Jonny Maxted to Northampton.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor said: “We were looking for a bit of experience - that experience at a higher level - and we're going to give him the opportunity to play as many games a possible and also influence the team.