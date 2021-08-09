The Star confirmed reports in the national media over the weekend that Chris Hughton’s side are keeping tabs on the Scotland international and that they are lining up a possible bid to take him in this transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who has been at the club since he was seven, has one year left on his current contract.

Speaking as a guest on the Wednesday ‘Til I Die podcast, his long-standing teammate Sam Hutchinson paid testament to Palmer’s attitude and said it would be a shame if he were to leave S6.

Sam Hutchinson and Liam Palmer have been teammates for many years.

“Palms is my best mate at the club,” he said.

“I think he gets a bit of unfair stick where it’s not due because he’s been at the club a long time and so he’s an easy target.

“He has gone from the academy all the way up and he’s still there. He should get some recognition for that, he’s an international.

“He's playing left-back at the minute out of position. He never moans, he never says anything. He keeps his head down and works his b******* off.”

Palmer made his first team debut at Wednesday over a decade ago and has amassed over 300 appearances for the club.

“I think it would be a right shame if he left,” Hutchinson went on.

“Palmer is one of your own, he’s the only one apart from Joe Wildsmith.