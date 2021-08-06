The Owls boss has been able to bring in nine players and counting as part of what could prove to be the biggest squad transition the club has ever seen.

And from a dense feeling of frustration in the Wednesday fanbase following relegation from the Championship has grown a sense of optimism that there are signs the club might well be turning a corner.

Wednesday were relegated on the final day of last season having been deducted six points for the circumstances around the sale of their Hillsborough Stadium, a move designed to circumvent EFL spending rules.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

It’s early days of course but since then, Chansiri has told a fan engagement panel that his plan is to move the club towards a more self-sustainable business model and the club have done encouraging work in the transfer market.

The appointment of a COO in Liam Dooley seems to have paid dividends, also, while work has been done to improve the playing surface and aesthetics at Hillsborough.

The Thai businessman remains a divisive figure among Wednesdayites but was praised hugely by Moore, alongside whom he is working closely.

Asked about the role Chansiri has played in the efforts made to turn Wednesday around, Moore told The Star: “He deserves huge credit. I'm glad you've asked that. He deserves huge credit.

“I'll echo now to all the Sheffield Wednesday fans, me and the chairman speak three, four, five times a day and I make sure throughout the week we have a live video call at least once or twice a week. I think that's important.

“I think it's important we deal with the relationship in terms of where we want to take the club and what we want to do with it. That needs to be implemented and built with consistent, open communication.

“The chairman sees everything I'm trying to do with the football club is clear communication in terms of what we're doing, in terms of going from there to there. We're working strongly together.”

Chansiri took over the club in January 2015 and the following season saw Wednesday go to within 90 minutes of the Premier League, losing in the playoff final.

A further qualification for the playoffs followed – they were knocked out at the semi-final stage – and since then he has drawn criticism for his handling of the club, culminating in the points deduction and subsequent relegation, for which he took responsibility in a statement.

The owner’s passion for the club has never been doubted and Moore reiterated his thanks for Chansiri’s efforts.

“He cares for the club, he wants the club to do well and be successful,” the Owls boss said. “Huge credit must go to the chairman in terms of the chairman and what he's trying to do for the football club.