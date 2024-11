Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Michael Smith, says that his contract situation will ‘take care of itself’ as long as he’s doing the right things on a daily basis.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith played his 100th game for Wednesday when the Owls turned out at Bramall Lane before the international break, only the second team he’s done that with aside from Rotherham United, and he appears settled despite what feels like an almost yearly rumour mill suggesting interest from elsewhere.

That is unlikely to change in January or the summer either, given that his current contract will expire at the end of the season, and while he admits that it’s not easy living with the uncertainty of not knowing where you might be in a few months’ time, he’s a firm believer in the fact that as long as he holds up his end of the bargain things will work out just fine in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star ahead of the visit of Cardiff City, ‘Smudga’ said, “It’s tough, especially with a young family, but as a footballer I think all you can do is concentrate on what you can control - and that’s coming in every day and working hard, and doing everything right on your end. I’ve always felt that if you do that then everything else will take care of itself, whether that’s getting a new contract or moving on elsewhere. I know if I can control what I can then I’ll be alright at the end of the day.

“We’ve had a few conversations, but the games have come thick and fast recently so it’s been pushed to the side - which is fully understandable. Whether those conversations are picked up in the next week or so we’ll have to wait and see. But obviously the manager is fully focused on the games coming up - as am I, as is the group. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Only one player at Wednesday this season - Marvin Johnson (19) - has been in more matchday squads that Smith (18), and while he’d no doubt love to have more starts under his belt, it has shown that Danny Röhl values him as a member of his squad. And with three goals and assists in his last four games, it’s not difficult to see why.