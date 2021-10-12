That is true of the raft of first team players that left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. Adam Reach’s switch to West Brom? Sounded about right. Tom Lees to Huddersfield Town? Of course.

But some were more left-field.

It became clear mid-summer that centre-half Julian Borner was probably set for a switch back to his homeland but Kadeem Harris to a newly reformed club in Ukraine?

Andre Green played plenty of minutes in the opening stages of Wednesday’s campaign before he jetted off to Slovakia.

But how are the trio doing in their far foreign lands and new careers? We took a look.

Julian Borner – Hannover 96

After a drawn-out transfer out of Wednesday understood to have brought in a transfer fee in the lower reaches of a six-figure sum, Borner has settled into life back in Germany with little fuss.

He’s played every minute of 2.Bundesliga football since joining his new club Hannover 96 in what has been a mixed start to the season.

His side won three and lost three of their opening six matches, including a handsome 3-0 win over Holsten Kiel, against whom the 30-year-old took the captain’s armband in the absence of Marcel Franke.

But in what won’t be shock news to Owls fans who got used to the German’s all-too-regular lapses in concentration, Borner made a sorry mistake in a sorry 4-0 defeat to SV Darmstadt and faces a suspension having picked up four yellow cards in his seven league outings.

Andre Green – Slovan Bratislava

Five goals, three assists and UEFA competition – Andre Green’s move to Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava has been a resounding success so far.

Another who left Wednesday for a small fee having not quite hit the ground running at Hillsborough, the winger netted twice in four European games just weeks into his new life; first against Olympiakos and then against PAOK Salonika.

And things got better still for the former Aston Villa man, who bagged his first career hat-trick in a 7-0 cup victory over minnows Malinec.

The 23-year-old seems to be enjoying life in Bratislava, where he’ll hope to unlock his undoubted potential and keep his scoring boots tied on after a short and unsuccessful time in South Yorkshire.

Kadeem Harris – Metalist Kharkiv

Another transfer that was something of a shock, winger Harris spent time on trial with Reading before they passed up on him and he followed former teammate Green to Eastern Europe.

Starting again in the Ukrainian top tier, his new club Metalist Kharkiv are an ambitious side and former Cardiff man Harris certainly hit the ground running, scoring the equaliser on debut in a narrow cup win over Desna before bagging his first assist five days later in a 5-0 routing of title challengers Kyrvbas.