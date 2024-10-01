The Owls were back to winning ways at the weekend, upsetting the odds to see off West Bromwich Albion and end their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-2 victory after Anthony Musaba popped up late to seal the deal. Now they’re looking to make it six points from six for the first time in 2024/25.

Danny Röhl has at least one big decision to make as Di’Shon Bernard becomes available once again following the end of his suspension for that sending off at Luton Town, while the Wednesday boss may also look at his options further up the field as well as they head out to face a Robins team that has scored seven goals in three Championship games at home so far.

It’s the penultimate game before the next international break so rotation may not be completely necessary, but will the German switch things up anyway despite the fantastic performance against the Baggies? Here’s our predicted line up at Ashton Gate:

1 . James Beadle - GK Wednesday's number one. That won't be changing anytime soon. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RWB He's been excellent over the last two games, especially getting Wednesday up the pitch, so it'd be a huge surprise to see a change here. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Liam Palmer - RCB Palmer has been very solid since coming back in, and it's aligned with the Owls' improvement in performances too. A steady selection choice. | UGC Photo Sales