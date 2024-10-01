Harsh call amid two changes - Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI for Bristol City encounter - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action tomorrow night as they make the trip over to Bristol City in the Championship.

The Owls were back to winning ways at the weekend, upsetting the odds to see off West Bromwich Albion and end their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-2 victory after Anthony Musaba popped up late to seal the deal. Now they’re looking to make it six points from six for the first time in 2024/25.

Danny Röhl has at least one big decision to make as Di’Shon Bernard becomes available once again following the end of his suspension for that sending off at Luton Town, while the Wednesday boss may also look at his options further up the field as well as they head out to face a Robins team that has scored seven goals in three Championship games at home so far.

It’s the penultimate game before the next international break so rotation may not be completely necessary, but will the German switch things up anyway despite the fantastic performance against the Baggies? Here’s our predicted line up at Ashton Gate:

1. James Beadle - GK

Wednesday's number one. That won't be changing anytime soon.

1. James Beadle - GK

Wednesday's number one. That won't be changing anytime soon. | UGC

He's been excellent over the last two games, especially getting Wednesday up the pitch, so it'd be a huge surprise to see a change here.

2. Yan Valery - RWB

He's been excellent over the last two games, especially getting Wednesday up the pitch, so it'd be a huge surprise to see a change here. | UGC

Palmer has been very solid since coming back in, and it's aligned with the Owls' improvement in performances too. A steady selection choice.

3. Liam Palmer - RCB

Palmer has been very solid since coming back in, and it's aligned with the Owls' improvement in performances too. A steady selection choice. | UGC

This could be a harsh one, and it's tough call for the Owls boss. Michael Ihiekwe didn't do anything to warrant being dropped, but with Bernard back available he could return.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

This could be a harsh one, and it's tough call for the Owls boss. Michael Ihiekwe didn't do anything to warrant being dropped, but with Bernard back available he could return. | UGC

