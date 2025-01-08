Sheffield Wednesday eyeing up potential move for former Arsenal defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to strengthen their defensive resources in the current January transfer window - and The Star understands a promotion-winning Ipswich Town player is on their list of considerations.

The Owls are at a complicated stage of their transfer window, with manager Danny Röhl having spoken about a lack of communication between him and chairman Dejphon Chansiri over transfer dealings at the club - also making the claim that as of his post-match press conference on Saturday the club were not in direct contact with other clubs with regard to potential deals.

The Star understands that the work of Röhl and the club’s recruitment staff is ongoing, however, and that lists of targets are in place as they work towards lining up potential deals to strengthen their play-off hopes for the second half of the season.

One player understood to be of potential interest among others is Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke. The former Arsenal youngster, who is a double-promotion winner having beaten the Owls to automatic promotion in League One before securing a back-to-back effort through the Championship last year, has made seven appearances in the Premier League this campaign but could be allowed out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Wednesday are one of several clubs in the Championship believed to be keeping an eye on the potential availability of the 23-year-old. The Owls are known to be looking to strengthen at the back and while Röhl has expressed a primary preference for a left-footed centre-half, they are a sought-after commodity. Injuries to Yan Valery and Dominic Iorfa in the weekend’s draw with Millwall may well have furthered the need for backline reinforcements.

Clarke made the move to hometown club Ipswich for a reported £1m in January 2023 and has 53 appearances at Championship level having started that campaign on loan at Stoke City. He has primarily played on the right of defence or as a wing-back and has vast experience playing in a back three.