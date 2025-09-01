New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Harry Amass, is raring to go after joining the Owls on loan from Manchester United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old left back, who has featured numerous times for the Red Devils’ first team, was given a last-minute green light to join the Owls on Monday evening, becoming their first and only outfield signing of the summer transfer window.

Harry Amass finally joins Sheffield Wednesday

His arrival will come as at least some relief to Henrik Pedersen, who was desperate to get some new faces through the door, and the talented teenager will be looking to use the international break to get himself in the picture for the game against Bristol City in a couple of weeks’ time. For now, he’s just delighted to get it done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWFC Twitter

“I’m very excited,” he told the club’s official website. “I can’t wait to get going and I’m just really happy that it has all happened… I think as a player, I would say I’m exciting, I’m confident, I’m hard-working and really ready for this challenge.

“One of my biggest strengths is that I believe in myself, I know what I’m capable of and my main goal is to perform week in, week out and show consistency. I want to be exciting for the fans to watch.”

Meanwhile, discussing his reasons for choosing the Owls over other options, he added, “I just had a good feeling instantly when I spoke to the manager. I got the feeling that this will be the best place for me, the history of the place is massive and that’s why I chose here.

“I think I’ve learned a lot, the move to Manchester United was a good step, the right step for me and since then I’ve been with the first team. From that I have taken a lot of things, learned a lot of things and it has really developed me as a player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, on the topic of playing regular senior football, Amass admits that he’s raring to get going now – and built on the experiences that he’s had so far.

He said, “It’s been massive to have those opportunities and experiences. They are hard to come by and it’s such a good experience, so much learning comes from them and you just get better and better from playing those games. I want to take all of that into this next stage and that’s what I’m here to do now.

“I want to get training, get in with the lads, meet everyone and get started right away – I can't wait to play. I want to walk out down the tunnel and get playing in front of everyone.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join