Harrogate Town v Sheffield Wednesday live updates - New faces as Owls ramp up pre-season

Hello and welcome to The Star’s live blog coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest pre-season run-out at Harrogate Town.

By Alex Miller
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:53 pm
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:53 pm

The Owls will be looking to ramp up their preparations for the next season before they step out of a plane in Portugal tomorrow.

We’ll be on-hand throughout the evening to offer updates on every meaningful kick, every sub and possible debut.

Keep it locked.

Sheffield Wednesday play at Harrogate Town this evening.

There’s a bit of spice to this..

..some full-throttle tackles going in.

James looks a threat on the left and Smith has got a couple of shots away. The pace is decent.

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 19:12

OFF THE POST!

..Smith does well to get his shot away after a bit of magic from Bannan.. and Windass can’t turn the shot home.

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 19:09

GOOOOAAAALLLLLL

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 19:07

WE FEEL ALIVE!

Within a few moments the match already had more of a ‘proper match’ feel to it than the sleepy run-out at Alfreton last weekend, with the home side’s Miles Welch-Hayes twice heading goalwards but for solid blocks.

At the other end, Reece James could have had a goal on his first Wednesday outing but failed to get a contact on Michael Smith’s cross. Josh Windass came close with a well-struck left foot shot moments later. More life in that three minutes than in the entirety of the last run-out.

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 19:03

CHANCE!

We’re three minutes in and Wednesday have had their first chance, Smith crossing for James (shouldn’t that be the other way round?)..

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 18:55

The teams are out..

And here we go! Can Wednesday take a nice, healthy win to Portugal? Let’s hope so.

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 18:27

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 18:24

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 18:03

Plenty to get stuck into there, then..

Three debuts.. is Reece James playing in midfield? Stockdale takes the gloves, Famewo starts.

Looks like Wednesday will play a different outfield side in each 45 minutes again, as they did at Alfreton last weekend.

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 18:02

