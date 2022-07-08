Harrogate Town v Sheffield Wednesday live updates - New faces as Owls ramp up pre-season

The Owls will be looking to ramp up their preparations for the next season before they step out of a plane in Portugal tomorrow.
Harrogate Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE UPDATES
There’s a bit of spice to this..
..some full-throttle tackles going in.
James looks a threat on the left and Smith has got a couple of shots away. The pace is decent.
OFF THE POST!
..Smith does well to get his shot away after a bit of magic from Bannan.. and Windass can’t turn the shot home.
GOOOOAAAALLLLLL
WE FEEL ALIVE!
Within a few moments the match already had more of a ‘proper match’ feel to it than the sleepy run-out at Alfreton last weekend, with the home side’s Miles Welch-Hayes twice heading goalwards but for solid blocks.
At the other end, Reece James could have had a goal on his first Wednesday outing but failed to get a contact on Michael Smith’s cross. Josh Windass came close with a well-struck left foot shot moments later. More life in that three minutes than in the entirety of the last run-out.
CHANCE!
We’re three minutes in and Wednesday have had their first chance, Smith crossing for James (shouldn’t that be the other way round?)..
The teams are out..
And here we go! Can Wednesday take a nice, healthy win to Portugal? Let’s hope so.
Plenty to get stuck into there, then..
Three debuts.. is Reece James playing in midfield? Stockdale takes the gloves, Famewo starts.
Looks like Wednesday will play a different outfield side in each 45 minutes again, as they did at Alfreton last weekend.