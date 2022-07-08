Harrogate Town v Sheffield Wednesday live updates - New faces as Owls ramp up pre-season

Within a few moments the match already had more of a ‘proper match’ feel to it than the sleepy run-out at Alfreton last weekend, with the home side’s Miles Welch-Hayes twice heading goalwards but for solid blocks.

At the other end, Reece James could have had a goal on his first Wednesday outing but failed to get a contact on Michael Smith’s cross. Josh Windass came close with a well-struck left foot shot moments later. More life in that three minutes than in the entirety of the last run-out.