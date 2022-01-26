The addition strikes as something of a box ticked by the Owls, who by the admission of manager Darren Moore have been in the market for an experienced defender throughout the month.

They’ve certainly got that in Dean, who at 30 has played 434 senior matches and leaves the captain’s armband behind at St Andrews.

Dean won two player of the year awards at Birmingham for his efforts in steering the Blues away from relegation concern towards the end of last season.

But as made clear by Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer on Tuesday evening, his position at the club had grown uneasy, having last played in November and not having made a matchday squad since before Christmas.

Dean, a former Brentford and Southampton player, will wear the number 16 shirt at Wednesday. Birmingham was the second club he captained after pulling on the armband for the Bees ahead of the 2016/17 season, with former Owl Dean Smith handing him the honour.

Standing at six-foot-three, the combative defender is the second Championship loan addition in Moore’s backline after Jordan Storey signed from Preston North End last week.

Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules, a striker, also joined on loan earlier this week.

Dean’s contract with Birmingham is currently set to run until the summer of 2023. It is not yet known what wage contribution Wednesday have agreed with the Midlands club or whether there is any ‘option to buy’ clause in the agreement.

It is understood the defender has been in South Yorkshire for a couple of days and could be in contention to make his Owls debut straight away as they look forward to welcoming Ipswich Town to Hillsborough this weekend.