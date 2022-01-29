Harlee Dean fighting to 'reignite' his career and earn a transfer to Sheffield Wednesday

The 30-year-old centre-half, who arrived on loan for the rest of the season earlier this week, spoke of his disappointment in comments made by Lee Bowyer, manager of his parent club Birmingham City.

Bowyer made claims to suggest Dean had fallen into a ‘comfort zone’ and that he wasn’t meeting standards set at the club.

Dean scoffed at these suggestions but admitted his time at St Andrews was likely earlier. He also revealed it had been explained to him that the decision to let him leave was partly financial.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Harlee Dean has spent two days training with his new teammates.

He said: “I’ve still got another year at Birmingham, which I don’t think will be seen through after certain statement and things said by the club, Craig Gardner and the manager. I think that will come to an end in the summer.

“So ultimately it is an opportunity for me to reignite my career and get teams noticing me.

“I’m not here to play for myself, I’m here to hopefully get the club promoted, improve bits and pieces and getting back to playing football and doing what I love.”

He spoke of his previous experiences of playing at Hillsborough and the size of the club. Promotion to the Championship, he said, was the priority above all priorities.

But asked whether he saw Wednesday as a possible long-term destination, Dean responded positively.

“Of course,” he said. “But it’s got to well first. I’ve got to concentrate on myself and put some good performances in and get some results.

“My old man always said if you’re going to do something, do it properly. I’m fully invested and very excited.

“It’s a two-club city and you’re either red or blue, aren’t you? It’s similar to Birmingham in that way. Wednesday is a massive club with a massive history. It’s a sleeping giant and you can tell if it gets into a forward cycle it will just get better and better.