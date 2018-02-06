Happy to go back to my home - 'Forever an Owl' Carlos Carvalhal on his return to Sheffield Wednesday with Swansea City

Carlos Carvalhal declared Swansea City's upcoming trip to old club Sheffield Wednesday as a homecoming after watching his side book an FA Cup date at Hillsborough.

The Swans demolished League Two side Notts County 8-1 in their fourth round replay at the Liberty Stadium to set up an emotional return to Sheffield, less than two months after leaving the Owls.

Carlos Carvalhal salutes the Sheffield Wednesday fans after securing a place in the play-offs last season

Carvalhal's departure on Christmas Eve opened the door for a jump into the Premier League with Swansea and the Portuguese has since resurrected the dying Swans, lifting them out of the bottom three thanks to wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

Understandably after those successes against two of the top flight's big-hitters, Carvalhal has become a popular figure in South Wales, however after Swansea's emphatic victory over the Magpies he declared himself still an Owl as he looks forward to a Hillsborough return on February 17.

"I'm very happy," he told BBC Sport. "I am very happy to go back to my home.

"I consider it my home the last two season and a half. I feel at home forever. I was there. I hope in the future I will feel a Jack also ... a Swan but I feel I am an Owl and I feel an Owl since I left the club and I will be in the future the same."

An emotional Carlos Carvalhal after Sheffield Wednesday's Play-Off Final defeat to Hull City at Wembley two years ago

The 52 year-old says he 'does not have anything to prove' when making the return to S6 and is looking forward to seeing chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

"I was very happy there, my second season was the best rating of points in the last 50 years, and we also had the third best record of points in the club's history," he said.

"We achieved two play-offs, one final and one semi-final - something very strong in my opinion.

"I do not have anything to prove, in fact the exact opposite. I have a fantastic relationship with the chairman (Dejphon Chansiri) and I will give him a big hug.

"Some people were not happy but when they put emotion aside they know we gave everything to the club."

Carvalhal revealed that despite his priorities lying in a fight to remain in the Premier League, he still looks to see the Sheffield Wednesday result.

"I always look for the score and see how things is going," he added. "I am happy to be going back home. I can't say it will be a normal game. It will be a special game for me because I was there not a long time ago but at the same time it is the cup and we will try to do our best again.

"We will not change anything. We will protect the players that might be a risk in the Premier League because our main competition is the Premier League. But we will try to put out a good team against a very good side to play at Hillsborough which will be very difficult."