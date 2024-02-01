'Happy' George Byers comments after leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Star reported earlier today that the 27-year-old was on the verge of joining the Tangerines in League One subject to a medical, and now it has been confirmed that he las left the club until the end of the season when his contract at the club expires.

Neil Critchley was eager to bring him on board as Blackpool look to push for promotion back into the Championship over the next few months, and despite interest from elsewhere - including the Championship and Germany - managed to get his man on deadline day. Byers is looking forward to getting started.

George Byers has joined Blackpool on loan for the remainder of the season

"After what's been a crazy 24 hours, it feels great to be here," he told the club's official website. "Having had a discussion with the gaffer here, he highlighted what his ambitions were for the second half of the season and what the Club is pushing for. That was a great chat, and I explained how I felt I could help the side for the second half of the season. I'm happy to get this deal done and looking forward to the second half of the season."

Meanwhile, his new manager added, " Midfield is somewhere we feel needed reinforcing, and George will bring us a different option in that area of the pitch. He brings invaluable experience, technical quality and joins us on the back of a number of games in the Championship this season with Sheffield Wednesday... We look forward to working with him in the forthcoming months ahead."