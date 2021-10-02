Wednesday brought a four-game winless streak to an end earlier this week with an impressive 2-1 win over high-flying Wigan Athletic, and their run has now turned into three-game unbeaten as they look to maintain their solid start to the campaign on home soil against Oxford United.

Gregory, who has two goals this season and set up the winner against Wigan, admits that the 3-0 loss at Plymouth gave them a jolt, and he’s pleased that they’re now back to winning ways again.

Speaking to the media this week, Gregory said, “I think that basically gave us a kick up the a***, to say hang on a minute, we’re not as good as we think we are or as people are saying we are… So I think it was a lesson learned from us, and we’ve actually shown that we can turn things around after that - and we’ve done quite well.”

He also went on to say, “You can’t take any game for granted. We went to Plymouth with everyone thinking, ‘Ah yeah, we’re the better team’ and got battered 3-0. We can’t turn up to games with that mentality. Hopefully we’ve learned from that.”

But just like they’re trying not to let defeat hit them too hard, Gregory insists they won’t be getting carried away with the Wigan win either, saying, “The gaffer tells us that a lot… Sometimes we need to control our emotions. When we win, we can’t think we’ve won the league and when we lose it’s not, ‘We’re crap, we’re going down.’

“Maybe a bit of experience helps with that – and it’s up to us to show the younger lads how to react. You can’t be up and down all the time.”

Wednesday host The U’s at 3pm this afternoon, with both sides looking to try and climb back up into the Play-Off places with a win at Hillsborough today.