The Owls are hoping to bounce back from their Steel City derby loss against Sheffield United before the international break, and now that they’re on home soil once again they’ll be confident of adding another three points to their tally for the season.
Danny Röhl is left with plenty of decisions to make regarding who does and doesn’t get the nod against the Bluebirds, and though he will still be without Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki due to injury, the German explained on Thursday that ‘everybody is back’ as the likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Nathaniel Chalobah look to try and break back into the mix.
Wednesday could climb up to 11th with a win if they’re able to get one over on Omer Riza and his side, and we had a go at predicting how they might look as they seek to do just that:
