Handful starts and striker left out - Sheffield Wednesday XI predicted for Cardiff City clash - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they take on Cardiff City at Hillsborough in an early Saturday kick off.

The Owls are hoping to bounce back from their Steel City derby loss against Sheffield United before the international break, and now that they’re on home soil once again they’ll be confident of adding another three points to their tally for the season.

Danny Röhl is left with plenty of decisions to make regarding who does and doesn’t get the nod against the Bluebirds, and though he will still be without Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki due to injury, the German explained on Thursday that ‘everybody is back’ as the likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Nathaniel Chalobah look to try and break back into the mix.

Wednesday could climb up to 11th with a win if they’re able to get one over on Omer Riza and his side, and we had a go at predicting how they might look as they seek to do just that:

The debate will rage on amongst some fans about whether Pierce Charles deserves a shot, but Beadle has barely put a foot wrong and is clearly Röhl's number one.

1. James Beadle - GK

The debate will rage on amongst some fans about whether Pierce Charles deserves a shot, but Beadle has barely put a foot wrong and is clearly Röhl's number one. | UGC

Photo Sales
He's been a standout player for the Owls in recent matches, and did nothing against United to warrant being left out.

2. Marvin Johnson - LWB

He's been a standout player for the Owls in recent matches, and did nothing against United to warrant being left out. | UGC

Photo Sales
He seemed to handle the Steel City derby excellently alongside Johnson, the duo keeping United tricky attackers at bay for the most part. Lowe was solid.

3. Max Lowe - LCB

He seemed to handle the Steel City derby excellently alongside Johnson, the duo keeping United tricky attackers at bay for the most part. Lowe was solid. | UGC

Photo Sales
He's become one of the first names on the teamsheet at Wednesday over the course of his time at S6, and it'd be a surprise to see him not start this one.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

He's become one of the first names on the teamsheet at Wednesday over the course of his time at S6, and it'd be a surprise to see him not start this one. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff City
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice