Hallam’s title hopes boosted, ex Sheffield Wednesday man scores and Handsworth bag eight in thrashing

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Nathan Modest scored for Sheffield FC over the weekend.

A brace from Kieran Watson made sure that the Countrymen maintained their lead over second-placed North Ferriby in the Northern Counties East Football League Division One – the tenth tier of English football – as they held on against Glasshoughton after a sending off for both sides.

They now head into the final nine games of the season with a real shot at gaining promotion come the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, in the NCEL Premier Division – where Hallam hope to be next season – Handsworth put Thackley AFC to the sword in an 8-0 thrashing that saw Ant Mackie grab a hattrick, Leon Howarth and Mitchell Dunne score twice each and Kane Reece also on the scoresheet to end the weekend in seventh place.

Stocksbridge Park Steels were left celebrating as well as they got their 12th win of the season thanks to a 95th-minute winner from Ben Partridge, with their 1-0 victory against Pontefract Collieries seeing them move up to ninth and within 12 points of the Northern Premier League East Play-Off places.

And down at the bottom of the table there was a tremendous fightback from relegation-threatened Sheffield FC as they came back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to secure a point against promotion-chasing Stockton Town.

Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Nathan Modest, as well as Marc Newsham and Ben Turner got on the scoresheet in their 3-3 draw, with the equaliser coming in the 88th minute.