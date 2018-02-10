HALF TIME REPORT: Barnsley 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 - All square in frantic opening period at Oakwell

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are level at 1-1 after 45 minutes of their South Yorkshire derby at Oakwell.

Wednesday had the first sight on goal with Venencio hitting the side netting with a header, though the referee's assistant had deemed the defender in an offside position when he picked up Joao's flick-on.

Barnsley looked to get at Wednesday down the right and on nine minutes Isgrove showed superb skill in nipping inside and outside Thorniley before putting in a cross which no one could quite get on the end of.

Five minutes later the Reds threatened again, Wildsmith this time saving from Bradshaw's close range effort, at the second attempt.

On 17 minutes came the opening goal. Wallace's through ball was dealt with brilliantly by Joao as he moved in front of Yiadom and the Barnsley defender tripped up the Portuguese. Lee Probert pointed to the spot and Nuhiu fired past Townsend in the Barnsley goal.

The lead didn't last long, however and on 20 minutes the Reds were level.

Debutant McBurnie ran at the Owls defence before letting fly with an excellent drive into the bottom right corner beyond Wildsmith.

On the half hour, a good run by Hammill saw the winger eventually fore in a dangerous cross, which Wildsmith had to palm away for a corner. From there a confrontation occurred between McBurnie and Venancio but order was soon restored.

Barnsley were the better team by this stage and a minute later, Isgrove sent in a great cross for Bradshaw whose superb first time effort was brilliantly turned over by the Owls keeper.

Wallace drove towards goal with a cross-cum-shot soon after but there was no one to take advantage.

At the other end, McBurnie's excellent centre also failed to find a colleague, five minutes before the break.

TEAM NEWS

Paul Harsley's first match in caretaker charge saw him make two changes, with Oli McBurnie making his full debut for the Reds.

Kieffer Moore is replaced by the Scot, while former Owls loanee Lloyd Isgrove comes in for George Moncur.

With Glenn Loovens suffering illness this week and Daniel Pudil suspended.Jordan Thorniley, Frederico Venancio and David Jones play in central defence.

Jacob Butterfield who also didn't train this week, dropped out. Adam Reach, Joey Pelupessy and Ross Wallace make up the midfield three. Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu are the two men up front.

Conor Kirby is on the bench for Wednesday for the first time. He's born and bred in Barnsley.

Barnsley: Townsend, Yiadom, Mills, Lindsay, Pinillos, Isgrove, Gardner, Williams, Hammill, McBurnie, Bradshaw. Subs: Davies, Pearson, Mallan, Moncur, Mahoney, Moore, Thiam.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith, Palmer, Thorniley, Venancio, Fox, Wallace, Pelupessy, Jones, Reach, Joao, Nuhiu. Subs: Dawson, Rhodes, Hunt, Boyd, Kirby, Neilsen, Stobbs.