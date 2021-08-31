The Sheffield Wednesday new boy first met the man who has brought him back to England 16 years ago when he first arrived as a youngster at West Bromwich Albion.

Berahino signs after a two-year spell in Belgium, first with SV Zulte Waragem and then Charleroi and is hungry to prove a point and recapture his form in Wednesday colours.

And though it’s not in the division he may have first envisaged, his reunion with Moore has been many months in the works, going back to when the 47-year-old took over at Hillsborough in March.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Saido Berahino and manager Darren Moore go way back.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast, he explained: “I texted him to say congrats and that. Me and him keep a double good relationship. He was the first player I saw when I signed for West Brom at under-12s, he was the captain.

“He had the cane rolls back then, can you imagine Darren Moore with cane rolls?

“For real. I told him ‘you’ve got to stay in the Championship, man. Next year I’m coming to help you!”

Berahino also detailed his battle with mental health and a burning desire to get his career back on track back in England.

“I’ve said it before, 100 per cent, I would love to come back to England,” he said in jovial tones. “I think this holiday period away of two seasons has cleared my head now. I’m in a better place.