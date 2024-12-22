Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goals for Josh Windass and Callum Paterson saw Sheffield Wednesday once again show their character as they shrugged off recent home woes to continue their rise up the Championship table with a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

James Beadle was a hero with two big, big moments - one big performance amid plenty. Finlay Tait took a look at some of the moments that made the afternoon and one or two moments that won’t make the headlines but are worthy of a second look.

Gusts at S6

A wild and windy afternoon at Hillsborough saw the conditions have a major impact. Both sides sought to pin balls over the top at the outset and the unpredictable flight of the ball caused issues and Wednesday’s high line saw Stoke create a little chaos. Both goalkeepers struggled with their distribution at points.

Di’Shon Bernard’s red card seemed to turn the match in Wednesday’s favour - it seems to be a quirk of modern football that this can happen from time to time. The Owls seemed to take a more pragmatic approach in possession and it allowed them to get a foothold in blustery weather.

Skipper’s set piece standards

Here’s a stat that might surprise you; the Owls haven’t scored a direct free-kick in the Championship since the 2018/19 season - and scored only one in their dominant twin League One campaigns. Prior to the Stoke clash, Wednesday captain Barry Bannan stayed out for a few minutes longer than the rest of the team after the warm-ups, lining up free-kicks on the edge of the box.

They stick in the mind but they’re rarer than you might think these days; nine second tier sides didn’t score from a direct free-kick last season including the likes of high-flyers Ipswich Town and Leeds United. Wednesday are one of 26 Championship teams yet to do so this time out. The hunt for a collector’s item goes on.

Crowded house

There was a concerted effort to get the Hillsborough crowd up and about early doors, with skipper Bannan leading the cheerleading and gesticulating towards the terraces. Given the entrails of the week just gone, an early chorus of Danny Röhl’s ditty was roared from the kick-off and the second half in particular saw a return of the S6 atmosphere.

Röhl has had his say on the home atmosphere in recent weeks and spoke glowingly on crowd participation post-match. It’s a give-and-take scenario of course and with the gap on the top six closed once more, a boisterous Hillsborough can make a difference.

Brave calls

An early red card for Di’shon Bernard left Röhl with decisions to make. Shea Charles dropped into centre-half as we saw at Derby County, this time in a back four. Wednesday reverted to a five-at-the-back set-up after half-time, with youngster Gabriel Otegbayo slotting into the middle of the back line, replacing striker Michael Smith.

Many coaches would have been tempted to leave Smith on to offer an out-ball. With the wind swirling the Owls instead looked to go with incisive counters. It proved an effective solution.

Gassed

One of many eye-catching performances on the day, young Djeidi Gassama ran his socks off, covering every blade of grass going forwards, and back when needed. He did well in transitions, working the ball forward despite his side being a man down.

The Kop made clear their appreciation as he exited the pitch in the 70th minute, taking a richly deserved lap of honour around the field.

Towelling around

No stranger given his status as a former Rotherham United keeper, Viktor Johansson has started life at Stoke very nicely and looked a confident stopper on the day. When his red towel was removed from its position in the netting by the wind, Wednesday supporters roared into a chorus of boos. Red doesn’t go down particularly well at S6.

It was all a bit tongue-in-cheek, but there’s nothing quite like the pettiness of a football fan. And we’re here for it.