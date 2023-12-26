There's a brand new name on a Sheffield Wednesday Championship teamsheet as youngster Gui Siqueira makes the bench for the Owls' clash at Coventry City this afternoon.

Born in Brazil and having dial citizenship with Italy, Siqueira moved to the UK in his childhood and quickly made progress in football, joining Brentford's academy and playing there until he was 12. A long stint at QPR followed and he completed a two-year scholarship with the Loftus Road club. He signed for Wednesday after a trial period towards the back end of last season.

A front-foot and attacking full-back, the 19-year-old has played predominantly on the right side of defence during his time with the Owls' under-21 sides and has been one of the standout players in their fledging start to the campaign. He can also play as a centre-half or higher up the pitch as a right winger.

He becomes the latest teenager to make the step up to first team involvement in recent weeks, with the breakthrough of striker Bailey Cadamarteri proving what can be achieved to those around him. Joey Phuthi makes his third appearance on a Championship bench and his second in a few days having been an unused substitute in Saturday's defeat to Cardiff City.

Speaking after the signing of the full-back in July, Academy manager Steven Haslam told swfc.co.uk of Siqueira: “We’re really pleased to bring Gui on board. He impressed during his trial period last season and now joins us on a permanent basis.

“He will join the group ahead of the new season and this is a great opportunity for Gui to move his career to the next level.