Gruesome injury set to keep Sheffield Wednesday tormentor out of Coventry City clash

Coventry City look highly likely to be without one of their star attackers for this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored twice and was the standout figure in a 2-0 Sky Blues win at Hillsborough last season. He boasts a perfect record against the Owls, proving a tricky customer in their two further wins later in the campaign. But he looks highly likely to miss this weekend’s clash between the two sides at the Coventry Building Society Arena after sustaining a nasty injury in their impressive midweek win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Japanese international was substituted just 10 minutes into the 3-0 win, which Coventry won on Tuesday evening thanks to goals from Jake Bidwell, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante. A collision with Rovers man Tyrhys Dolan saw left him with a deep cut in his thigh and teammates recoiled at the sight of the injury.

“He’s sliced his thigh,” said Coventry boss Mark Robins post-match. “It has gone right down his thigh with his studs. You could see the stud marks around it, so they have sliced his thigh open. I have not seen it back so I can’t comment on it (the challenge) but he has a nasty, nasty gash on his leg.”

Asked whether there was any proposed time frame on Sakamoto’s return, the Sky Blues manager didn’t offer specifics but his answer did suggest Saturday’s visit of Wednesday would likely come too soon. “I have no idea,” Robins said. “It’s something that is going to have to settle down for him. But if he has a big laceration on his thigh, which was really deep apparently, so we just have to wait to see how it settles down. But he has been stitched.”