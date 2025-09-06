Over 4,000 Grimsby Town fans could head to Hillsborough as their side face Sheffield Wednesday later this month.

The Mariners take on the Owls in the third round of the Carabao Cup in a couple of weeks’ time, and there’s a possibility that there are more of their fans at S6 than Wednesdayites given the planned boycott of the fixture amid the ongoing unhappiness at the club.

It has already been confirmed that only the South Stand will be open, as was the case against Leeds United, and after less than 8,000 attended that Yorkshire derby, it’s expected that even fewer Owls fans will turn up this time around. Grimsby fans, meanwhile, on a rare trip to Hillsborough, could take full advantage of the extra seats they’ve been given - especially having knocked out Manchester United in the last round.

Grimsby Town at Sheffield Wednesday

“We can now confirm ticket details for our Carabao Cup Round Three tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday 16th September (7:45pm KO),” they said on their official website.

“Following our dramatic penalty shootout victory over Manchester United, we now look forward to our first visit to Hillsborough in almost 22 years and a second Carabao Cup meeting in consecutive seasons with the Owls. We have received an allocation of 4,069 reserved seating tickets.”

It will be interesting to see how many tickets are snapped up by the away supporters, and those who do travel have been urged by The Mariners Trust to stand alongside Wednesdayites in their protests against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club.

They said on social media earlier this week, “In solidarity with their cause, the travelling Mariners are encouraged to join the boycott by refraining from buying any pints, pies, or other items inside the stadium. They would also appreciate it if our fans wore last season's yellow shirt to show our support for their black and gold campaign. Football clubs belong to their communities and must be protected from poor ownership and management.”

Wednesday won 5-1 when the two sides met in this competition last year at Blundell Park, while the last clash between them at Hillsborough ended in a 1-1 draw back in 2003 before the Owls won 5-4 on penalties.

