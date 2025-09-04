Grimsby Town’s Mariners Trust has explained to the club’s supporters how they can help their Sheffield Wednesday counterparts.

Wednesdayites boycotted the Carabao Cup game against Leeds United in protest against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, and many are refusing to spend any money in the stadium for the games that they do attend having already paid out for their season tickets.

A shock victory over Leeds set up a tie against Grimsby after they produced a bigger shock of their own by knocking out Manchester United in the last round, and the Trusts from each club have been in contact ahead of the game on September 16th. Fans of the visiting side have been asked to where their yellow shirts from last season in line with the ‘black and gold until it’s sold’ campaign, as well as refrain from purchasing anything at Hillsborough.

Grimsby Town fans join the Sheffield Wednesday fight

Taking to social media, they said, “The Mariners Trust Board recently connected with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust after the draw was made for the next round of the cup.

“The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust are continuing their campaign to protest the mismanagement of their club and are asking home fans to boycott the game. They've reached out to us and asked for our support.

“In solidarity with their cause, the travelling Mariners are encouraged to join the boycott by refraining from buying any pints, pies, or other items inside the stadium. They would also appreciate it if our fans wore last season's yellow shirt to show our support for their black and gold campaign.

“Football clubs belong to their communities and must be protected from poor ownership and management.”

Several Wednesday fans are today down in London to protest outside the Thai Embassy as they look to increase awareness for the situation at their football club under Chansiri’s tenure.

