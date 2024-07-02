'Great history, great fans' - New Sheffield Wednesday man living the dream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing, Svante Ingelsson, says that moving to England is a dream come true for him.

Ingelsson became the Owls’ fourth summer signing last week as he put pen to paper on a deal with the Owls following the expiration of his contract with German club, Hansa Rostock, and he got a very warm welcome over the weekend as he took to Hillsborough Park as part of the Owls in the Park event with the club’s supporters.

The Swede is well travelled in his career, playing in Italy and Germany alongside his home country, but the 26-year-old says that the aim has always been to make it to these shores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really pleased to be here,” he said in an interview with the club. “Really happy, and I’m looking forward to getting started. It’s been a few weeks going back and forth, and I’m really happy that we’ve finally come together now.

“To play in England has always been a dream, and to come to such a historic club is very, very nice. I’m very excited… There have been some Swedish players here in the past, and there is great history and great fans. I’m very happy.

“It’s always good to be here from the start in order to get to know the guys and stuff, as well as the people around the club. I’m excited about that… In the past I’ve watched a lot of Premier League and Championship, and England is the football country - so I’m excited to be able to play here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad