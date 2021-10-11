The 58-year-old, who spent seven years at the heart of Wednesday’s defence from 1987 to 1994 and lifted the 1991 Rumbelows Cup as Owls skipper, has been absent from his duties as manager of Championship side Bristol City after testing positive at the end of last month.

Pearson had a widely publicised battle with the illness last year that left him with long-lasting symptoms including heart problems, joint pain and breathing issues.

He reported earlier this year that he remains on medication and while this second diagnosis is understood not to have been quite as debilitating, confirmation of a return to work with the Robins on Tuesday is certainly good news.

Ashton Gate assistant manager Curtis Fleming has stepped into lead responsibilities in Pearson’s absence and has kept the media abreast of his boss’ health.

All being well, Pearson will rejoin a promising start to Bristol City’s second tier season that sees them in ninth spot, just two points shy of the playoff places.

He had been scheduled to take centre stage in a fan forum on Monday evening but this has not been possible.

A Bristol City statement read: “Manager Nigel Pearson is going through the final stages of his recovery from Covid-19 and will return to training on Tuesday as the team prepares for Saturday’s match against AFC Bournemouth.”