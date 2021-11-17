Darren Moore confirmed the news on what is believed to be a calf injury, though he suggested reports of a ‘four to six week’ absence have been overshot.

Asked after Tuesday evening’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle, the Owls boss admitted he thought Saturday would come too soon for Gregory’s recovery but suggested he might not be too far off beyond that date.

Asked whether he feared for the quality of the squad after the defeat, he said: “No, I am happy with the squad. When you have got the calibre of players that we have got out, they are big players. You are talking half a dozen players and if they are fit they are in the team. Let's make no mistake about that.

“Any team who loses six of your top players is going to be impacted. The biggest thing I am worried about is making sure we stay competitive and stay in contention because when those players do return back, it will obviously make us a stronger team. It is very difficult when you lose your better players.

“We have got to get on with it. We can't cry over spilt milk because it is what it is.

“We are disappointed to be out of the FA Cup but we have got a league programme to get back to on Saturday. We have to try and get our momentum back in the league. The only way you address this is a good performance and right result on Saturday.”