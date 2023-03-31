One of the more experienced players in Sheffield Wednesday’s squad faces weeks out of contention having picked up a ‘muscular injury’ in their draw at Cheltenham midweek.

Right wing-back Jack Hunt will undergo treatment on an issue that will see him miss the bulk of the Owls’ League One promotion run-in – though there is hope he will be able to make a return to action before the season end.

His defensive partner Dominic Iorfa has come through an injury assessment and is fit to take on Lincoln City at Hillsborough this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dom is fine,” Darren Moore said. “He had a fitness test this morning and he’s come through that, which is pleasing. Jack Hunt is the unfortunate one. He has suffered a muscular injury and he’s going to be out.

Owls Jack Hunt Pic Steve Ellis

“So it’s good news and bad news. Dom is back and he’s OK, but Jack is going to be out for some weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll all be dependent on how he responds over the next two or three weeks. As always, the initial injury needs to settle down.

“Jack will recover and we do anticipate him coming back to play some part in the season.”

Hunt marked his return to the starting line-up on Wednesday evening and into the last weeks of his contract at S6 will no doubt be keen to make a return and play some part in their title aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iorfa, shuffled into the central defensive role of Wednesday’s 3-5-2 system at Cheltenham, looked in some discomfort while making an error that lead to the Robins’ first goal in the 2-2 draw. Moore is confident the injury has been adequately managed.

He said: “I looked back at the video footage and after he went down, for the next sequence of play he never looked right. He got himself in a situation where he tried to get the right contact on it but he wasn’t right. He needed five or six minutes after that for it to settle down. The game was going on and we had to make a decision so we got him off the pitch.

“He’s managed to get it to settle down over the last 48 hours, we’ve been treating it and we got into a position where he was out there today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad