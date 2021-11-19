Good news and bad at Sheffield Wednesday as Lee Gregory and Dennis Adeniran face tests

The Owls are fighting back from what Darren Moore described this week as the worst injury crisis he’s seen in his 30-year career.

There had been a suggestion that top scorer Lee Gregory would be out for a few weeks, but asked on an update on the calf injury, the Wednesday boss returned a positive message.

“He’s trained over the last couple of days, which is great news for us,” he said. “A decision will be made on him for the game but it’s been great news.

“There’s every chance he could play but we’ll see if there’s any reaction or anything. He’s trained and felt nothing so we’ll have a look at him. He’s part of the squad for him.

“Josh is definitely making good progress and is part of the squad tomorrow. We’ll have a good look at him but that’s great news for us.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson remain long-term absentees, but there was positive news elsewhere.

“We feel Jack Hunt is back in contention,” Moore said. “He’s sustained an injury to his hand and it is a case of how much of a precaution we take and how much mobility he has in his hand to perform certain exercises if he is to be involved in the team.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory is in contention for this weekend's trip to Accrington Stanley.