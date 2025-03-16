Good morning. It’s a good day to get to Meadowhall if you’re short of a few bits.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Sheffield United to Hillsborough this afternoon as the two sides get it on once more in one of the fiercest football rivalries in the country. With a single goal having arrived in the last four meetings between the two clubs, the fact is that these are rarely exciting occasions.

But today is another day. And both teams have plenty to scrap for. United will want to further their away form to jump back into the automatic promotion places, Wednesday will want to reverse their home form to go to within three points of the top six.

The Star’s sports desk are primed and ready for a busy day - and we’ve thrown down our predictions below. Happy derby day - and may the best team win.

Danny Hall

It only seems about five minutes since the last derby but so much water has passed under the bridge since. The Blades will walk out at Hillsborough outside the top two for the first time in a while and it’ll be fascinating to see how they cope with that added pressure on top of a Sheffield derby.

At this stage of the season every point is precious but the dropping of two in midweek against Bristol City has placed a bit of extra importance on this clash against the Owls; a four-point haul would have been attractive at the start of the week and now Unitedites would snatch your hand off for that. I’m expecting a different game to the November edition, when Wednesday came to the Lane and were structured and compact and frustrated the Blades.

At home you imagine they’ll try and play on the front foot, which could conversely play into United’s hands. The midfield battle will be fascinating and if United can nullify Bannan and Charles then they’ll have a great chance; the fitness of Vini Souza is crucial for me on that front. United miss him so much when he’s absent and his return from a hamstring issue would be huge.

Gus Hamer is an obvious key man while Tyrese Campbell is bang in form again. Hopefully United can quieten a raucous atmosphere early on and impose themselves on the game. It’ll be nervy, it’ll be cagey, it’ll probably be low on quality. I can see one bit of magic settling it, hopefully in United’s favour.

Danny’s prediction: 1-0 Blades

Joe Crann

The last derby felt for months like it was going to be a tight, cagey affair – purely because of how long it had been since the last two teams faced off. And with Wednesday being the away team it seemed unlikely that they’d really ‘go for it’.

It feels different this time around, though. Danny Röhl’s team have achieved their target of 50 points, and there is certainly more jeopardy for the Blades given what they’ve still got to play for. I don’t think it’ll be gung-ho by any stretch, but I do think Wednesday might open up a bit more – which United probably won’t mind.

In terms of an actual prediction, my heart goes 2-1 to the Owls, but I’ve got a feeling it might be a draw.

Joe’s prediction: 1-1

Chris Holt

It could be anything but it’ll probably be 0-0. United should win; they are collectively better in every area of the pitch but Wednesday are at least capable of a big result every now and again and this is as good a time as any to get one. The pressure is off the Owls in some ways and that might go in their favour, coupled with a big crowd behind them.

Then again, for United, there are bigger fish to fry and Leeds dropping points again offers an opportunity to go level on points with them at the top of the Championship. That’s the real motivation - getting one over on your rivals while you’re at it is merely a bonus.

But, having said all that, I still think it’ll be another absolute stinker.

Chris’ prediction: 0-0

Alex Miller

Go on then, let’s have it. The kids on social media call it ‘manifesting’. And I’m manifesting a barn-burner.

We’ll have Josh Windass wheeling away from a Kop end goal to perform a knee slide in front of the travelling support and Sydie Peck and Barry Bannan smashing one another silly from the first minute. Let’s have Danny Röhl and Chris Wilder screaming at one another in the dugouts while Henrik Pedersen and Alan Knill physically restrain them. Djeidi Gassama spins Anel Ahmedhodžić into a state of unease. Blood and thunder, 20 shots apiece. And tackles, lots of tackles.

After Tyrese Campbell pokes home his second to put United 3-2 up following Harrison Burrows’ opener and two quickfire strikes from Windass, Callum Paterson bundles Michael Cooper into the net for a controversial equaliser in the 88th minute. With two men on either side sent off there’s some tired bodies out there and plenty of space. A long ball from Michael Iheikwe; Michael Smith’s knock-down finds Barry Bannan...

Alex’s prediction: 4-3 Owls