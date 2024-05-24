'Good for me' - Sheffield Wednesday get their man as Danny Röhl commits to Owls
There has been no official confirmation of Röhl’s contract extension from the club just yet, but after The Star reported on Thursday that a long-term deal until 2027 was being finalised, reports in Germany suggested that matters had been finalised.
This publication understands that the deal is indeed done as Röhl now turns his focus to preparing the team for their 2024/25 campaign in the Championship following their great escape, and in quotes to Kicker he has suggested that a top ten finish is something of a target for them in the new season.
"We even had to win the last game," Röhl told the German website. “Although many people thought we could afford a defeat, but the competition also won… It was a walk on the razor's edge - it's just a tough, balanced league…
"Continuity in my own career is good for me. It is helpful for my personal development to continue here… It would be good if we could stabilize and develop the whole thing, and a place in the top ten of the league would be a good next step.” He also went on to add, that it is ‘essential that we improve our squad’.
It remains to be seen when it will be announced by the club, however the news will be warmly met by the club’s fanbase who have grown very attached to their incredibly talented - and in-demand - young boss.
